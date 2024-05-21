May 21, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Highway 72 Construction in Baudette to Start Next Month

Baudette Highway 72 Construction Map

Construction on Highway 72 in Baudette will begin in early June and is expected to go through late August. (Credit: MnDOT)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that construction on Highway 72 in Baudette is set to begin in early June.

The $6.5 million project will be constructed between 1st Avenue and the Canadian border. Motorists traveling to and from the border crossing will utilize the signed detour.

The project will include grading, curb and gutter, storm sewer, bituminous surfacing, ADA improvement, and city utilities on Highway 72 in Baudette. Benefits of the project include a safer road, improved drainage, and a smoother and longer lasting driving surface.

The project is expected to be complete in late August, weather permitting.

