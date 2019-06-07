Isle Man Arrested For Multiple Charges While Driving Semi-Truck

An Isle man was arrested on multiple charges after he was pulled over while driving a semi-truck on Highway 18 along the north shore of Mille Lacs Lake.

According to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Chez William Guyer, of Isle, was was driving a semi-tractor pulling a trailer on Monday June 6 when an alert motorist witnessed the semi driving erratically and called 911.

An Aitkin County deputy was patrolling in the vicinity and located the semi truck. The deputy witnessed the erratic driving and initiated a traffic stop and arrested Guyer on multiple charges.

Following the arrest of Guyer, the Aitkin County Attorney’s Office filed a formal complaints against Guyer charging him with 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a pistol without a permit, intent to escape tax, 4th degree DWI, no proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol.