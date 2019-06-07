Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Isle Man Arrested For Multiple Charges While Driving Semi-Truck

Jun. 7 2019

An Isle man was arrested on multiple charges after he was pulled over while driving a semi-truck on Highway 18 along the north shore of Mille Lacs Lake.

According to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Chez William Guyer, of Isle, was was driving a semi-tractor pulling a trailer on Monday June 6 when an alert motorist witnessed the semi driving erratically and called 911.

An Aitkin County deputy was patrolling in the vicinity and located the semi truck. The deputy witnessed the erratic driving and initiated a traffic stop and arrested Guyer on multiple charges.

Following the arrest of Guyer, the Aitkin County Attorney’s Office filed a formal complaints against Guyer charging him with 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a pistol without a permit, intent to escape tax, 4th degree DWI, no proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota State Patrol Reminds Drivers To Be Safe During 100 Deadliest Days

Onamia Woman Arrested Following Car Chase With Police

One Dead After Two-Car Crash In Beltrami County

State Patrol Warns Public That Disobeying School Bus Stop-Arm Law Puts Children At Risk

What do you think?

Latest Story

Body Found At Wadena County Fairgrounds

A dead body has been found in a ticket booth at the Wadena County Fairgrounds. An official with the Wadena County Sheriff’s Department
Posted on Jun. 7 2019

Latest Stories

Body Found At Wadena County Fairgrounds

Posted on Jun. 7 2019

Grand Rapids Baseball Falls To Duluth Denfeld In Game 2 Of Section 7AAA Championship

Posted on Jun. 7 2019

Wadena-Deer Creek Baseball Ends Season With Loss To Perham In Section 8AA Final

Posted on Jun. 7 2019

Fosston Baseball Falls Against Sacred Heart In Section 8A Championship

Posted on Jun. 7 2019

Bemidji Area Businesses Give Input On Proposed Changes To Highway 197

Posted on Jun. 7 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate