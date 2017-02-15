Is Your Family Farm More Than 100 Years Old?

Minnesota families who have owned their farms for 100 years or more may apply for the 2017 Century Farms Program.

Produced by the Minnesota State Fair in conjunction with the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation, the Century Farms Program was created to promote agriculture and honor historic family farms in the state.

More than 10,000 Minnesota farms have been honored since the program began in 1976.

Each year Century Farms receive an outdoor sign designating the farm a “Century Farm” and a certificate signed by Gov. Mark Dayton and presidents of the Farm Bureau and Minnesota State Fair. .

Family farms are recognized as Century Farms when three requirements are met. The farm must be: 1) at least 100 years old according to authentic land records; 2) in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years (continuous residence on the farm is not required); and 3) at least 50 acres.

For more information visit their website at mnstatefair.org