Lakeland PBS

Investigators to Dig Through Debris from Lutsen Lodge Fire to Determine Cause

Lakeland News — Mar. 8 2024

The investigation into the cause of a massive fire that destroyed the Lutsen Lodge nearly a month ago continues.

Next week, investigators will begin digging through the debris in hopes of identifying the origin of the blaze and determine what caused it. There is no timeline for how long the investigation will take. The fire on Feb. 6 destroyed the historic building.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says Lutsen community members will notice crews coming and going from the fire scene, and they are asking people to give them the space they need to complete their work. They also remind the public that the scene is considered a safety risk due to the unstable fire debris.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office secured the scene last month and will continue to restrict public access to the area.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

MN Small Businesses Impacted by Lack of Snow Can Apply for Federal Assistance

Cannabis Sales in Minnesota Are Likely to Start Later Than Expected. How Much Later Isn’t Clear

MN Hunting and Fishing Licenses for 2024-25 Now in Effect

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips Ends Democratic Primary Challenge and Endorses President Joe Biden

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.