Investigators to Dig Through Debris from Lutsen Lodge Fire to Determine Cause

The investigation into the cause of a massive fire that destroyed the Lutsen Lodge nearly a month ago continues.

Next week, investigators will begin digging through the debris in hopes of identifying the origin of the blaze and determine what caused it. There is no timeline for how long the investigation will take. The fire on Feb. 6 destroyed the historic building.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says Lutsen community members will notice crews coming and going from the fire scene, and they are asking people to give them the space they need to complete their work. They also remind the public that the scene is considered a safety risk due to the unstable fire debris.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office secured the scene last month and will continue to restrict public access to the area.

