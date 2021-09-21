Investigation Into Shooting Death Near Bemidji Continues

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The investigation into the shooting death of a man just north of Bemidji is ongoing.

The man died on Sept. 5 after calling the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office to report he had been shot at a home in Turtle River Township on Chokecherry Drive, about 10 miles northeast of Bemidji.

Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel told Lakeland News on Monday that no arrests have been made, but that hopefully he will have an update in the days to come. Right after the shooting, law enforcement said in a press release that this is believed to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

The name of the victim has not been released.

