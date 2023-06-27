Lakeland PBS

Investigation into Fatal Shooting in Becker County, Help Wanted in Finding Suspect’s Vehicle

Lakeland News — Jun. 26 2023

A manhunt for a killer in Becker County is ongoing this evening.

Homicide investigators were on the scene early this morning in the Pine Point community, located on the far southeast corner of the White Earth Reservation about 20 miles northwest of Park Rapids.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 6:40 last night for shots fired on Shinob Trail. When deputies arrived, they found one man shot dead inside a vehicle, and the shooter was gone.

Police would not say if anyone witnessed the shooting, but they did say they believe the victim was targeted and that this was an isolated incident with no additional threats to the public.

People would like the public’s help in locating a black or gray Pontiac G6 with White Earth tribal plate license number 22079. The car was in the area at the time of the shooting and left right after.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.

By — Lakeland News

