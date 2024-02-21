Investigation Continues in Fatal Shootings of Police, Firefighter in Burnsville

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Originally posted February 20, 2024

Authorities in Minnesota are continuing to investigate the killings of two police officers and a firefighter who responded to a domestic incident at home in Burnsville on Sunday.

Killed early Sunday were Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, both 27, and 40-year-old Adam Finseth, a firefighter and paramedic who was assigned to the city’s SWAT team. A third officer, Sgt. Adam Medlicott, was also shot but survived and is recovering at home.

The Hennepin Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed today that the man who fatally shot those three during a standoff over the weekend killed himself. According to a new release, Shannon Cortez Gooden died by suicide with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Court records show that Gooden wasn’t legally allowed to have guns and had been entangled in a years-long dispute over the custody and financial support of his three oldest children. Authorities also haven’t said how Gooden obtained the guns.

Complete service arrangements for the victims have not been announced. Sara Elmstead said her son’s funeral will be Saturday at Woodridge Community Church in Long Lake and that she believed a larger police funeral for all the officers would be scheduled next week.

The city of Burnsville is steering people who want to contribute to the victims’ families to a website run by the union that represents Burnsville officers, Law Enforcement Labor Services. The city is also warning residents to beware of scam rundraisers seeking to exploit the tragedy.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today