Interviews for Bemidji City Manager Continue with Pequot Lakes City Administrator

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji City Council has now wrapped up interviews with three candidates interested in becoming the new city manager of Bemidji.

On Wednesday, the council interviewed Sharon Eveland, who is the village administrator in Shorewood Hills, Wisconsin. Yesterday, the first interview was Richard Spiczka, who is currently Pequot Lakes city administrator.

Spiczka also participated in a meet-and-greet social that day, which was hosted by the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce and Greater Bemidji. He shared with Lakeland News his thoughts on why he feels he would be a good fit for this job.

“I think the biggest [thing is] leadership, collaboration, relationship building, I think it’s very evident that a good functioning city and community is reliant on each other, we all need to communicate with each other and understand each other’s challenges and work to improve those,” said Spiczka. “I also think I have a fair understanding of how to manage a municipality to its best capacity with limited resources and working everyday to get better and continually improve.”

Mark Lemen, the director of public works in Glencoe, Minnesota, also interviewed for the job Thursday. We will bring you an interview with him Friday night on Lakeland News.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today