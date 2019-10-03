Intermittent Lane Closures Scheduled On I-94 Near Alexandria

Intermittent lane closures are scheduled to begin on Interstate 94 near Alexandria on Monday, October 7.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, motorists traveling on Interstate 94 near Alexandria will encounter intermittent lane closures between Highway 27 and Highway 29. Crews will be onsite for several days to remove crossovers that were in place this summer during the concrete resurfacing on I-94 from Highway 29 to Highway 114.

In addition, motorists will encounter crews working on the eastbound ramp from Highway 27 to I-94. Motorists are advised to expect lane shifts and possible flaggers while crews resurface the shoulders.

MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, to slow down in work zones, and to never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones. For more information about the project, visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/i94eastbound.