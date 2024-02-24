Lakeland PBS

Inmate Found Dead at Crow Wing County Jail

Lakeland News — Feb. 23 2024

An inmate at the Crow Wing County Jail has been found dead.

According to a press release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, jail staff discovered an unresponsive male in a jail cell on Feb. 22 at around 9 p.m. The male had been booked earlier that evening for a DWI.

Lifesaving measures were attempted by jail correctional officers, jail medical staff, and paramedics, but they were unsuccessful. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Minnesota Department of Corrections is investigating the incident.

No other information is available at this time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Info Wanted After Recycling Facility Near Ironton/Deerwood is Vandalized

Clearbrook Man Dies in Head-On Crash with Semi in St. Louis County

Fort Ripley Man Pleads Guilty to Criminal Vehicular Homicide in Connection with Wife’s Death

GoFundMe Set Up for Family of Man Who Died in Head-on Crash Near Northome

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.