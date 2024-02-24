Inmate Found Dead at Crow Wing County Jail

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An inmate at the Crow Wing County Jail has been found dead.

According to a press release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, jail staff discovered an unresponsive male in a jail cell on Feb. 22 at around 9 p.m. The male had been booked earlier that evening for a DWI.

Lifesaving measures were attempted by jail correctional officers, jail medical staff, and paramedics, but they were unsuccessful. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Minnesota Department of Corrections is investigating the incident.

No other information is available at this time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today