Inmate Found Dead at Crow Wing County Jail
An inmate at the Crow Wing County Jail has been found dead.
According to a press release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, jail staff discovered an unresponsive male in a jail cell on Feb. 22 at around 9 p.m. The male had been booked earlier that evening for a DWI.
Lifesaving measures were attempted by jail correctional officers, jail medical staff, and paramedics, but they were unsuccessful. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Minnesota Department of Corrections is investigating the incident.
No other information is available at this time.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.