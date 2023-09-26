Inmate Death at Crow Wing Co. Jail Under Investigation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate in the Crow Wing County Jail.

According to a release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Shannon Lee Cook was found unresponsive in her cell just before 9 a.m. Saturday morning. Lifesaving measures were attempted by both corrections staff and North Ambulance personnel, but Cook was pronounced dead a short time later.

Cook was a boarder inmate from Beltrami County. Authorities say foul play is not suspected at this time. The results of an autopsy by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office are pending toxicology reports.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the death and is investigating the matter. Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang says this is routine protocol in all in-custody deaths.

