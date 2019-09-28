Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Information Session Hosted On Legal Rights Of Parents With Felony Records

Sep. 27 2019

Today, The Northwest Indian Community Development Center in Bemidji and Anishinaabe Legal Services came together to host an informational session. The session focused on the topic of legal rights for parents who are felons.

Valerie Field, Anishinabe Legal Services staff attorney, said, “We talked about custody and parenting times issues in particular in reference to people who have a felony on their record, but I did go over a number of issues just in general, too.”

It’s often times said that parents who have a record can do little to nothing to support their children. However, audience members learned that this is not true. With just a little support and guidance, parents with felonies can quickly get their life back on track.

Donald Fairbanks, re-entry coordinator for parents who are felons, stated, “One thing that I gained is that a lot of guys are discouraged by the fact that they are felons, and it’s an uphill battle for them and a lot of times it feels discouraging when they are trying to get visitation watch for their kids.”

Although the session was not case specific and talked about general situations, many questions were asked and answered. Parents who attended the event left with hope for their future.

“We had a small turnout today but just with the few people that we had, there was plenty of questions asked. When people ask questions and they hear other people ask questions, they feel that they’re not alone. That’s why it’s better to conduct it in a group setting because there’s a lot of similar scenarios and people have been through that other people might think is impossible,” said Fairbanks.

So many parents have a hard time understanding their parental rights, and being a felon with children makes parenting ten times harder. That is why informational sessions such as this one is important because they discussed the ins and out of the court system and made sure that parents understood what it takes to be a loving, supportive and – most importantly – involved in their child’s life.

“The big thing that I hoped that they learned is that when you’re dealing with custody situations, regardless if there is a felon is involved and even when there’s not and just two parents who have a dispute, that they realize that the court system and the system in general really tries to focus on what is in best for the children. So it’s not about them and their needs but what’s best for the children,” said Field.

This is one of the first informational sessions that focuses on the legal assistance for historically under-served people in the area, and with a success story like today, this will not be the last. To check out more events hosted by Northwest Indian Community Development Center, click here.

Destiny Wiggins

Contact Lakeland News

Destiny Wiggins
dwiggins@lptv.org

Related Posts

Headwaters Shrine Club of Bemidji Partners With BSU Football For A Good Cause

In Focus: New Initiative Foundation Program Helps Nonprofits Increase Financial Resiliency

Child Care Legislative Panel Discusses Shortage

Entrepreneurship and Identity in the Native American Community Discussed At Bemidji Panel

Latest Story

Bemidji Football Stays Undefeated With Big Win Over St. Cloud Tech (Extended Highlights)

Watch below for extended highlights as Bemidji wins big on homecoming night 53-34 over St. Cloud Tech. Brett Tharaldson throws for 3 touchdowns,
Posted on Sep. 28 2019

Latest Stories

Bemidji Football Stays Undefeated With Big Win Over St. Cloud Tech (Extended Highlights)

Posted on Sep. 28 2019

Pollution Control Agency Denies Water Quality Certification For Line 3 Upgrade

Posted on Sep. 28 2019

Headwaters Shrine Club of Bemidji Partners With BSU Football For A Good Cause

Posted on Sep. 27 2019

Lutheran Church Of The Cross Rummage Sale Draws Huge Crowds

Posted on Sep. 27 2019

MnDOT Holds Open House On Future Of Highway 371 in Brainerd Area

Posted on Sep. 27 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.