Info Wanted After Recycling Facility Near Ironton/Deerwood is Vandalized

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the people responsible for vandalizing property at an area recycling facility.

Photos of the suspects, with timestamps of Feb. 9 around 7:41 p.m., were posted on the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. They are accused of vandalizing property at the county’s recycling facility in the Ironton/Deerwood Area.

If you know who these people are, you should contact the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749.

