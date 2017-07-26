Influential Ojibwe Spiritual Leader Dies At Age 72
A longtime Ojibwe spiritual leader has passed away at the age of 72.
Anna C. Gibbs, whose Indian name was Waasabiikwe (Moonlight Shining on the Water Woman), died on Monday, July 24, 2017, after a battle with liver cancer.
According to Red Lake Nation News, Gibbs was responsible for the medicine dance in her home of Ponemah, officiated numerous wakes and funerals throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ontario and gave many people their Indian names.
Gibbs also served as a spiritual advisor to three ceremonial drums in Cass Lake. She was instrumental in growing the Ojibwe language and co-authored several books.
Wake services for Gibbs will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at the Boys & Girls Club in Ponemah. A traditional song service will take place on July 27 at 7 p.m. and funeral rites on July 28 at 10 a.m.
