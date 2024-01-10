Lakeland PBS

Indivisible Bemidji Holds Vigil to Remember Jan. 6, 2021 Attack on U.S. Capitol

Zy'Riah SimmonsJan. 10 2024

Three years ago, on January 6, 2021, followers of former President Donald Trump attacked the nation’s capitol. They barged into the U.S. Capitol building with the demand to stop the electoral vote count that was supposed to confirm the 2020 election. Last Saturday, Indivisible Bemidji organized a vigil to commemorate the events of that day and to warn of what may happen if something like the U.S. Capitol riot happens again.

“Jan. 6 is a black stain on our history and I think it’s important that we remember that violent attack on our capitol and a violent attack on democracy,” said Sherry Kloha, a member of the Indivisible Bemidji Leadership Team. “So we’re here just to remind people of that and to remind them that it’s up to all of us in our country to protect our democratic institutions like free and fair elections and peaceful transfer of power.”

