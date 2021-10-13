Indigenous Leaders Deliver Petitions, Demand Stop to Line 3 Operations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A group of environmental organizations, Indigenous leaders, and allied activists delivered a letter to the Biden Administration on Tuesday demanding a halt to the operation of the new Line 3 oil pipeline until a full environmental review is conducted. They also delivered boxes of petitions they say contained one million signatures.

The group held a ceremony with Anishinaabe drummers and spoke outside the headquarters of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, calling on Jaime Pinkham, the Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, to conduct a full federal environmental impact statement to assess the Line 3 pipeline’s threats to human rights, water, and climate.

