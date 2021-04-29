Indigenous and Environmental Leaders Urge President to Stop Line 3
Hours before President Joe Biden was scheduled to give his joint address to Congress, indigenous leaders and climate activists had a phone call pleading to the president to stop the construction of Enbridge’s Line 3 project.
Knowing Enbridge was halted due to environmental restrictions until June 1, they chose today to call on the president for action.
