Indigenous and Environmental Leaders Urge President to Stop Line 3

Chris BurnsApr. 28 2021

Hours before President Joe Biden was scheduled to give his joint address to Congress, indigenous leaders and climate activists had a phone call pleading to the president to stop the construction of Enbridge’s Line 3 project.

Knowing Enbridge was halted due to environmental restrictions until June 1, they chose today to call on the president for action.

Chris Burns

