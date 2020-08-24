Independent Lens: Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

August 31 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

For over thirty years, American children grew up watching Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood on PBS. Mr. Rogers offered a calm and stable presence, tackling life’s weightiest issues in a simple, direct way. Won’t You Be My Neighbor reflects on Fred Rogers’ legacy of kindness, and the profound and lasting effect his innovative approach to television had on millions of children.