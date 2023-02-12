Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Watermark Art Center Hosting “Wild Whimsy of the Northwoods” Exhibit

Justin OthoudtFeb. 12 2023

Northern Minnesota is home to some incredible wildlife, including the likes of raccoons, moose, and deer. Last Friday at Bemidji’s Watermark Art Center, a new exhibit of paintings by artist Diamond Knipsel was made publicly available to showcase these incredible creatures.

“It is a body of work that I’ve been working on since 2018, the newest pieces were finished last week,” explained Knispel. “So it’s a whole wide range of stuff.”

The exhibit, titled “Wild Whimsy of the Northwoods,” showcases a wide variety of northern wildlife while adding Knispel’s colorful view of the world around her.

“My idea is that I want it to give like that, L.A. pop art vibe, and the whole, ‘colors are coming out at you,’ but it’s also focusing on something that exists just here,” said Knispel.

The exhibit also aims to tell one cohesive narrative across every painting. Each painting in the collection takes place during a specific time of day, meaning the entire collection showcases one full spring day in northern wilderness.

“It is colorful, it is lively…” said Watermark Art Center Executive Director Lori Forshee-Donnay. “There’s a lot of narrative in the visual picture, as well as some written word with it.”

The exhibit’s opening saw a mass of gallery goers enter the Watermark to observe and support Knispel, and to see the works she had been putting together for almost half a decade.

“It’s really exciting, the turnout has been great for Diamond,” added Forshee-Donnay. “The Watermark is really pleased to be able to host her work and have so many people come down and check it out and congratulate her on her exhibit.”

The Watermark Art Center is free and open to the public. Knispel’s exhibit will remain on display until Friday, April 28th.

