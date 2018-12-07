Lakeland PBS
In Focus: Watermark Art Center Celebrates One Year At New Location

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 7 2018
“Things have gone much faster than we thought. I can’t believe we’re already at our one year anniversary,” says Lori Forshee-Donnay, the executive director of the Watermark Art Center.

It feels like only yesterday that officials were cutting ribbon and walking into the current Watermark Art Center building for the very first time. If one word was used to describe the past 365 days at the center, it would be “busy”.

“We’ve had so much more opportunities in our new space so there’s been a lot of activity, and sometimes we’re scrambling to keep up! There’s so much going on with the four galleries showing work, with the educational opportunities and activities associated with a lot of the exhibits, field trips,” says Forshee-Donnay.

Visitor numbers have gone up for the Watermark since moving from their old spot at the Carnegie Library. They’ve also been able provide new creative opportunities for the community that weren’t possible before.

Forshee-Donnay says, “The increased number of exhibits has been a great opportunity – something we couldn’t do a in a smaller space, so there’s a lot broader scope of work including BSU collections which have just been a wonderful add to programming, as well as our Miikanan gallery, which is dedicated to Native American art.”

Over the past year, more than 20 exhibits and countless artists have been featured at the Watermark Art Center. Coming up, they hope to continue more of the same.

“We have things coming up every weekend in December including our anniversary party on the 9th. For next year, we’ll be doing more things in the green space, in our rain garden center outside, so we’re hoping to have some more outdoor activities so that will be new,” says Forshee-Donnay.

Watermark is now calling year one a success. Executive Director Forshee-Donnay says what she’s loved most is seeing other enjoying the work.

“My favorite part would be seeing the people come into this space and looking at the work, really enjoying the exhibits, seeing the excitement. So many people have been so surprised about this space – what it was going to be, what it is,” says Forshee-Donnay.

Shirelle Moore
