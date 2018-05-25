In Focus: Van Gogh Quilt Art Challenge Exhibit Shares Art From Around the World

Work is underway at the Crossing Arts Alliance as they prepare for the upcoming exhibit.

“It’s like Christmas!” said Lisa Jordan, the Crossing Arts Alliance Executive Director. “When you love art and you get to unpack all of these art pieces, it is just a very fun day.”

The Van Gogh quilt art challenge from Cherrywood Fabrics in Baxter has led to submissions from artists all around the world.

“I wanted to come up with a platform where people could showcase their art, push themselves creatively, try different techniques and keep it small,” said Karla Overland, the owner of Cherrywood Fabrics.

As the challenge began, all of the artists started off with the exact same color pallet and had to use all four of these pieces of fabric.

“It’s just an amazing blue display, it will be like walking into a world of Van Gogh’s artwork and his life,” Overland said. “Some of these quilts speak to his mental disorder, some speak to his journey and some speak to his actual artwork.”

Quilts from Japan, France and Australia can be found in the exhibit along with one local artist from Baxter.

“It’s unbelievable, I can’t believe how much it has grown and what doors have opened not just for me at Cherrywood but for other people,” Overland said.

All of the art work from the challenge has also been published in a book.

“There is such a following of these quilts and these challenges so we are already anticipating record crowds to come here and see it which is very great for downtown Brainerd,” Jordan said.

With a challenge that started in Baxter…went on exhibit in Canada and Australia will now be back in Brainerd for the community to enjoy.

“Quilts aren’t just what we have a perception of grandma making little quilts, it has moved beyond that and into art,” Overland said.

Even with all of the quilts being all the same size, fabric, color and theme…each piece is different and more unique than the last.

“To see a traditional art form like quilting be taken in this artistic direction is so fun,” Jordan said.

The Van Gogh Quilt Art Challenge Exhibit will be open at the Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd from May 29-June 9.