In Focus: Under New Name, Loon Country Arts in Bemidji Supports Local Creators

Loon Country Arts, formerly known as Gallery North, is an art gallery that’s run by artists in Bemidji and the surrounding area. With the new name comes new changes to the space, but organizers are looking forward to the future.

“It’s been exciting. There’s been some trials,” said Loon Country Arts member Donna Andersen. “With any change, there’s always trials. And we’re learning to overcome them, and we are hoping that tomorrow we are a better gallery than we were yesterday. Our whole goal is going forward that we are a community gallery, that we’re community oriented, that we’re bringing folks in for classes, that we’re bringing new artists in to share their work with the community, to share their talents, because that’s what we’re here to do.”

The gallery provides opportunity and enlightenment through their classes by accepting students to come as they are and show it through their artwork.

“Well, I think they bring their knowledge,” said Mary Knox-Johnson, Loon County Arts President. “And so every – in fact, this year, it will be in the summer, they’re going to offer a whole series of classes called ‘Warm Your Heart with a Little Art,’ and they will be free to the community to come in.”

“For me, art is very beneficial emotionally, and I think that is something we’re trying to bring to the community, that they can participate in art, and it’s an outlet for whatever emotions or trials they’re going through,” added Andersen.

Loon Country Arts has also given its members a place to display and sell their artwork while giving them a place to network.

“It’s wonderful. I mean, the gallery has both experienced and what we might call ‘novice’ artists, and it’s a place for both of those groups and for the novice especially, how they can learn from the more experienced artists,” explained Knox-Johnson. “And some of the other artists who have more experience, let’s say, in watercolor or acrylics, will give hints to some of the other artists just getting started. So it’s a nice networking as well as a place to retail your art. So you get to meet the community and you get to help other artists. And we’re especially proud of the work that we do with the young people in the community.”

More information on classes at Loon Country Arts can be found on their website.

