In Focus: Travel, Tubas, Trikes, and a Trailer Make Music in Bemidji

It’s a 3,000-mile journey that centered around music, travel and a tricycle to became an experience called “InnerTuba.”

Tubist Jon Hodkin spent over 100 days traveling the Mississippi River from its end to its source, ending his journey with a concert earlier this month for the First City on the Mississippi.

For Hodkin, it’s all about the four T’s: travel, his ICE trike, his tuba, and a trailer. And after waiting three years, Hodkin was finally able to show his passion in a 150-day trip along the Mississippi River. The idea to combine his passion for traveling and music came to Hodkin over two decades ago. Now, he is able to share his talents on the tuba with many communities.

While the 3,000-mile journey saw music performed up and down the Mississippi River, Hodkin’s final concert on this particular journey came to a conclusion with the Bemidji Area Community Band and Bemidji State University.

Hodkin also played for area schools and the senior center in Bemidji. His current goal is to raise money for not-for-profit initiatives that support children and young people with additional needs.

More information on Hodkin’s journeys can be found on his website.

