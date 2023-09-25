Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Travel, Tubas, Trikes, and a Trailer Make Music in Bemidji

Mary BalstadSep. 25 2023

It’s a 3,000-mile journey that centered around music, travel and a tricycle to became an experience called “InnerTuba.”

Tubist Jon Hodkin spent over 100 days traveling the Mississippi River from its end to its source, ending his journey with a concert earlier this month for the First City on the Mississippi.

For Hodkin, it’s all about the four T’s: travel, his ICE trike, his tuba, and a trailer. And after waiting three years, Hodkin was finally able to show his passion in a 150-day trip along the Mississippi River. The idea to combine his passion for traveling and music came to Hodkin over two decades ago. Now, he is able to share his talents on the tuba with many communities.

While the 3,000-mile journey saw music performed up and down the Mississippi River, Hodkin’s final concert on this particular journey came to a conclusion with the Bemidji Area Community Band and Bemidji State University.

Hodkin also played for area schools and the senior center in Bemidji. His current goal is to raise money for not-for-profit initiatives that support children and young people with additional needs.

More information on Hodkin’s journeys can be found on his website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative Meets in Bemidji for Annual Conference

Bemidji State University Awarded $2.5 Million Grant to Support STEM Students

Bemidji State Football Wins Big to Start 2023 Season

Bemidji State Moves Athletic Ticketing Online for 2023-2024 Season

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.