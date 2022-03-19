In Focus: “They Dance” Powwow Presentation Held in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Historical Society and Bemidji Public Library are currently hosting a program series exploring the history and culture of the Anishinaabe powwow. From speakers to performers, this exhibit highlights the many aspects of Anishinaabe culture.

Boozhoo! When someone is attending events in Bemidji or the surrounding area, this greeting is often heard. While it does acknowledge the Anishinaabe history and presence of Bemidji, events like the “Niimi’idiwag (They Dance)” series offers people the opportunity to learn about the Native American population and culture that reside in Minnesota.

Attendees at the exhibition powwow on Wednesday observed and enjoyed the strong celebratory performance. The young drum circle led by Darrell Kingbird impressed both young and old.

With good spirits and life, the powwow finished with their traditional travel song. The banging of the drum and singing brought forth the air of celebration for the whole room. Kingbird and the Beltrami County Historical Society both look forward to continuing the educational exhibit.

The exhibit and series will continue with another drum circle performance, while highlighting powwow music, on Saturday, March 19 at the Beltrami County History Center at 6 PM. Other installments of the program series include “Exploring Powwow Regalia and Dance” and “All About Fry Bread.”

More information about the upcoming events can be found on the Beltrami County Historical Society’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today