Lakeland PBS

In Focus: “They Dance” Powwow Presentation Held in Bemidji

Mary BalstadMar. 18 2022

The Beltrami County Historical Society and Bemidji Public Library are currently hosting a program series exploring the history and culture of the Anishinaabe powwow. From speakers to performers, this exhibit highlights the many aspects of Anishinaabe culture.

Boozhoo! When someone is attending events in Bemidji or the surrounding area, this greeting is often heard. While it does acknowledge the Anishinaabe history and presence of Bemidji, events like the “Niimi’idiwag (They Dance)” series offers people the opportunity to learn about the Native American population and culture that reside in Minnesota.

Attendees at the exhibition powwow on Wednesday observed and enjoyed the strong celebratory performance. The young drum circle led by Darrell Kingbird impressed both young and old.

With good spirits and life, the powwow finished with their traditional travel song. The banging of the drum and singing brought forth the air of celebration for the whole room. Kingbird and the Beltrami County Historical Society both look forward to continuing the educational exhibit.

The exhibit and series will continue with another drum circle performance, while highlighting powwow music, on Saturday, March 19 at the Beltrami County History Center at 6 PM. Other installments of the program series include “Exploring Powwow Regalia and Dance” and “All About Fry Bread.”

More information about the upcoming events can be found on the Beltrami County Historical Society’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Six Appeal Returns to Bemidji to Help Raise Money for Show Choirs

Affinity Plus in Bemidji Hoping to Make Big Splash with Polar Plunge

Golden Apple: High School Students Tour NTC Campus in Bemidji

World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade Returns to Downtown Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.