In Focus: Students to Showcase the Art of Speaking at State Tournament

Mary BalstadApr. 22 2023

As the old saying goes, silence is golden. But for students across Minnesota, next weekend will show that this saying may not always be true.

The art of speech will be on display at the Minnesota State High School League tournament with representation from across the state in 13 different categories, including from the Northwoods. With public speaking being a top fear among many people, high school students across the state are preparing to show off their skills, as well as their love for the art at the state competition.

With 13 categories showcasing the top 24 speakers in the state, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley is getting ready to hold their spot as the top medal holder in Class A with their eight qualifiers. One senior, Ada Muller, qualified in the category of Discussion. Although this category does not involve the more creative aspects of interpretation, Muller says she still experiences new perspective from different cultures and religions at meets.

The skills learned in speech do not stop at the talking. The artistic expression can include word choice, body language, and applying constructive criticism from judges.

The state tournament is open to the public and free of charge. It will take place on April 28th for Class AA and April 29th for Class A at Eastview High School in Apple Valley.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

