Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

In Focus: Reif Dance Company Gets Intimate For Annual Company Show

Shirelle Moore
Mar. 8 2019
Leave a Comment

The hours of practices, buckets of sweat, moments of triumphs and failures have all led to this special moment on stage. The Reif Dance Company’s annual “Company Show” is one some of the dancers look forward to all year long.

“It’s my favorite show personally just because you have Nutcracker, which is the Christmas thing of the year, and then you have Spring Show which kind of ends the year and it has, like, a theme but Company Show is something a little more real and a little more, like a different side of what people see of us,” says Logan Kuschel, a level six dancer with the company.

The Company Show incorporates a bit of everything, from modern music and dance to jazz.

“What you can see in this show is they sort of interweave the disciplines. We have maybe one or two strictly ballet pieces, but the rest incorporate everything that they’ve learned,” says Deidre Murnane, the director for Reif Dance Company.

The Company Show is extremely personal. It’s set in an intimate space, The Ives Theater, plus every step you see was choreographed by the dancers themselves.

“This year I was fortunate enough to choreograph two pieces in the show – one upon myself which is my senior solo and one upon eight other girls to music that a friend of mine actually made, which is really exciting,” says Alaina Margo, a level six dancer.

“One of my pieces, the music’s called “In My Blood” and also the performances and it’s self-choreographed, so I feel like I can express myself more,” says Sage Swanson, a level three dancer.

The girls are set to perform at the Reif Center this Saturday starting at 7:30 pm and Sunday starting at 2 pm. They say they hope audiences understand how much work goes into their performances.

“I think something that the audience should know is how hard it is. Like, we try to make it seem as easy as we can, you know? We don’t want them to know that we’re dying out there before we come on,” says level six dancer, Kelly Derfler with a laugh.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Community Spotlight: Aquanesia Teaches Grand Rapids About Clean Water

In Focus: Artists Show Off Their Work At Grand Rapids First Friday

20 for 20: Swingin’ (1998)

In Focus: “I Am Not Invisible” Tells Stories Of Female Veterans

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Avatar
Al Martin said

Wonderful that so many people are working for this! For too long as a society w... Read More

Avatar
Andrea Rusk said

Great story Rachel; thanks for covering this amazing event!... Read More

Avatar
Dave said

What is taking so long to charge that murderer. I used to work with one of the v... Read More

Avatar
You'll never know said

He deserves what he gets ....I hope he fry in hell... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji State University to Host Month-Long Series

Bemidji State University kicked off International Women’s Day by celebrating women’s contributions to history, culture and society.
Posted on Mar. 8 2019

Latest Stories

Bemidji State University to Host Month-Long Series

Posted on Mar. 8 2019

Another Roundabout Is Coming To Brainerd

Posted on Mar. 8 2019

DNR Invites Public To Discuss Deer At Bemidji Open House

Posted on Mar. 8 2019

Bridges Career Exploration Day Brings Thousands Of Students From 26 School Districts To Brainerd

Posted on Mar. 8 2019

Crosby Man Charged With 10 Felonies For Allegedly Possessing Child Pornography

Posted on Mar. 8 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate