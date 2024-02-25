In Focus: Minnesota Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame Dedicated to Pastime’s History

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame in Little Falls was opened in 1998. Since then, the museum has been dedicated to preserving the heritage and history of freshwater fishing in Minnesota.

Fishing is a way of life in Minnesota. At the museum, you can see more than 100 years of history from the methods and tools used for one of Minnesota’s favorite pastimes. Those visiting are taken back to their childhood when they see the history on display.

The exhibits also have a significant impact on the city of Little Falls, and not just in a cultural sense, as museum visitors help bring money into the local economy.

The museum looking to move to a new location where they already own the land. The problem is, they need the funding to do so.

On Apr. 5, the museum will hold their 16th annual “Night with the Fishing Pros” fundraiser. To learn more, you can visit the museum’s website at mnfishingmuseum.com.

