In Focus: LoonBird Cafe in Bemidji Lets Local Musicians Be the Main Event
A new musical tradition in Bemidji is blending entertaining music with an intimate setting.
The LoonBird Cafe held its second pop-up event last Wednesday at Table for 7 and featured four local artists from northwest Minnesota, who all brought their own unique sounds to an appreciative audience.
The next LoonBird Cafe will take place in November and feature other artists from around the area.
