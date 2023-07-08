Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Hackensack Hosts Annual Jazz Concert with Josh Duffee and His Big Band

Justin OthoudtJul. 8 2023

Music can bring people together no matter the genre, but this weekend in the town of Hackensack it don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing, as musician Josh Duffee and his Big Band bring the sounds of jazz to the community.

“We’re delighted to be back in Hackensack with my big band to play some music that you don’t get to hear too much on the radio or even in person that much anymore,” said Duffee, “But this is true American music, the great jazz music.”

These performances have become something of a local tradition with the band returning year after year to provide themed jazz performances. This year’s theme is “Hittin’ the Keys!” and features works from two famous band leaders.

“Tonight they’re doing Count Basie and tomorrow it’s Duke Ellington, and it’s going to be incredible,” said Northwoods Arts Council Coordinator Susan Wignall.

One of the main reasons these concerts are possible is due to the fundraising work from the Northwoods Arts Council, which provides art and cultural events to the area.

“To have an event like this come to a small town like Hackensack, it truly is something very special,” added Duffee.

Whether it’s to hear standards like “Take the ‘A’ Train,” or “April in Paris,” this annual jubilee of jazz offers everyone in the northwoods a chance to enjoy some classics.

“There’s something about live music and hearing musicians playing this music that was written down close to a hundred years ago now that’s still fresh and exciting to the date,” said Duffee.

The concert will continue into Saturday, July 8th at 7:30 p.m. at the Hackensack Community Building. More information on the show and tickets can be found at the Northwoods Arts Council website.

