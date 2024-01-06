In Focus: Grand Rapids Arts Hosts Annual First Friday Art Walk

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Grand Rapids Arts hosted its annual “First Friday Art Walk.” Where community members had the chance to visit with the artists while looking at their displayed exhibits.

Every first Friday of each month for the last 13 years has been known to be “First Friday Art Walk.” Downtown is filled with art, artists, and community members who come to enjoy the live music and art show.