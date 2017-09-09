DONATE

In Focus: Gallery North Features Gabor Nemeth Art

Haydee Clotter
Sep. 8 2017
A world-renowned artist with a Hungarian background and Minnesota ties is currently being featured at Gallery North in Bemidji. The gallery was selected to display the work of Gabor Nemeth.

Drawing by Gabor Nemeth

“So, to have a man of his caliber decide that he wanted to live in Minnesota, especially in Park Rapids and Bemidji, says something about the community we have that would draw someone of his talent to this space,” said Mary Knox-Johnson, President of Gallery North.

Nemeth didn’t like to talk about his experiences as a refugee; his son, Eric, chose to focus on his life in Los Angeles. At the time, Nemeth worked as an art restorer and dealer. Bemidji even inspires some of his work.

“A lot of his newer work is from the area, like scenes by the lake or turkeys,” said Eric. “The kind of country scenes here in Minnesota, which he just started to do before he passed away.”

“We’re hoping people are going to come and look at it, and maybe even purchase,” said Knox-Johnson.

Although Nemeth passed away in 2014, his legacy still lives on. Eric is instrumental in getting his father’s work out in front of the public.

Gabor Nemeth Art with French Pastels

“His artwork is unique. I think there’s not a lot of French pastels work in the area,” said Eric. “I think art speaks to each person kind of in an individual level.”

Galley North will show Gabor Nemeth’s artwork for the month of September.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

