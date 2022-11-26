Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Fosston Lefse Fest Celebrates Scandinavian Culture & Food

Mary BalstadNov. 25 2022

With the holiday season here, plenty of communities are finding different ways to celebrate.

The city of Fosston held their annual “Light Up the Night” celebration last week and brought back the popular Lefse Fest to honor both the season and Scandinavian heritage.

The event, which the city has hosted for more than 10 years, brought back old favorites and introduced new ways to celebrate Scandinavian culture and the Norwegian staple food.

Along with the vendors showcasing their lefse-making skills and selling the fresh product, the East Polk Heritage Center held their inaugural Swedish Meatball Supper fundraiser. Using plenty of beloved ingredients, such as cream, butter, and potatoes, the fundraiser saw immense community support. Selling out in less than an hour, the Heritage Center raised about $1,000. With this success, the East Polk Heritage Center plans to hold another meatball fundraiser at next year’s Lefse Fest.

Along with this new fundraiser, some vendors were also putting a new twist on the recipe. Rachel Roggenbuck, the owner and backer of Living Life Sparkly Gluten-Free, makes the classic treat without the usual wheat flour.

Community members also had the chance to vote on their favorite lefse of the night after getting to taste test from all the vendors.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Fosston Doctor Recognized by MN Department of Health for Lifetime Work

City of Fosston Awarded $5.8 Million Grant for Industrial Development

Two Injured After Van Rear-Ends Horse-Drawn Buggy in Polk County

In Business: Prairie Pines Childcare Center Opens in Fosston

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.