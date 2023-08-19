In Focus: Crosby Kicks Off Heritage Days with a Night to Unite

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

By Olivia Armstrong

In a display of unity, emergency response providers from the Cuyuna Range area came together Thursday to kick off Crosby’s Heritage Days with the Night to Unite.

“It’s our opportunity to get everyone in the Cuyuna Lakes Area together with the people that serve them, our firefighters, our EMS, our police officers and any of the services in between, including our National Honor Society, who are volunteers for our games,” said Crosby Police Officer Alan Booth.

“Coming out to things like this can strengthen the bonds that allow us to work better on teams and in times of critical need as well,” said Cuyuna Fire Department Safety Officer Jake Kewatt.

“We get to see each other outside of our normal. A traffic stop, a call for a service, a fire, a medical emergency. It gives us that opportunity where we just get together, have fun and talk with each other so they can see this person that wears a badge and drives a police car is a person that can have a conversation, has a lot of different things they’re interested in,” added Booth.

The event saw emergency service providers step away from the sirens to give community members a fun-filled evening.

“This type of event is a place where we can come in contact with our public. You know, those people that we may see, but we don’t get that have a personal relationship with, don’t really get to know them,” said Deerwood Police Chief Mark Taylor. “You get to come out, you get to see us, get to meet us, get to talk to us, ask us questions, and then we get to do the same.”

Night to Unite not only brought smiles to many, but also allowed emergency response provides an opportunity to build connections with community members.

“If you see one of our vehicles, whether it’s a cop or a fireman or an ambulance at your place. It’s a scary event. And there’s a comfort level with knowing the people that were there have at least met them, seen the trucks,” said Cuyuna Regional Medical Center EMT Mike Kramer. “The more comfort that people can have, the easier our job becomes.”

In addition to the Night to Unite, Crosby will also hold Highland games, arts and crafts, and more as part of their Heritage Days.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today