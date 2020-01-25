In Focus: CLC Performing Arts Presents The Reminders

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Performing Arts Center at Central Lakes College in Brainerd provides cultural arts to the community with values of excellence, inclusion and innovation. On Wednesday night, the arts center presented the long-awaited hip hop duo The Reminders.

Big Samir and Aja Black are the husband and wife hip-hop duo that beautifully complement each other with his thoughtful lyrics and her soulful sound. The Reminders focus on meaningful messages like self-love and perseverance, giving a personal connection to their audience.

The couple has been married for almost a decade and have been recognized and applauded for their work internationally as well.

