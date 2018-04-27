In Focus: Central Lakes College Students Display Abstract Art

Art student, Amy Edwards is sharing her techniques that inspired her work in the gallery.

“I don’t use paint brushes, I don’t like using paint brushes so everything you see is when I paint a lot with plastic, random objects, tape and water,” Amy said.

While Amy paints on Canvas while her partner, Claudina spins the pottery wheel.

“I started out making bowls and little cups and from there I just manipulated the forms into abstract forms,” Claudina said.

With her inspiration coming from different emotions.

The two artists had already done show together a few years ago but this time, expanded on their traditional approach. The style change was the inspiration to name the show, ‘A Difference Between’.

“The growth that they have gone through and the process in how they have changed in their own way of making is really exciting,” said Casey Hochhalter, the CLC Art Instructor. “Now seeing it all come together and hang it in the gallery, it has a whole different feeling, a different importance when you hang it in the gallery versus it being in the studio.”

Being able to display their work in the gallery is something these students will never forget.

“It’s a huge confidence boost, I’m still surprised by people’s reactions,” Amy said.

“I’ve learned a lot ever since then and it is getting displayed to the public and they are coming to see it,” Claudina said. “How exciting is this!”

Not only does their art work complement each other, but the student’s personalities are also a good fit.

“We value each other’s opinions, we ask about colors, forms and shapes so we work very well together,” Amy said.

Even though after graduation they will soon go their separate ways, where art will remain a hobby for Claudina but Amy has bigger art plans ahead.

“I would love someday to have a gallery of my own and besides the painting do pottery as well,” Amy said.

But for now, the two students will enjoy sharing their art with the community. The gallery is free and open to the public on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until May 10.