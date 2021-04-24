In Focus: BSU Professor Creates Opera Film

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Dr. Cory Renbarger has always had a passion for music and performing. He now works as a coordinator of applied voice and the director of opera theater at Bemidji State University, where he has been faculty for nearly a decade. In the last year, he has not had many opportunities to create musical performances due to many theaters being shut down.

This led him to an interest in creating a film version of an opera. He is calling it “Things Lost and Things Found,” and it’s been inspired by the experience of the pandemic.

To make his dream come to life, he partnered with Bemidji company NLFX Professional, which provides audio and visual equipment.

