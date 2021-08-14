Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Blank Canvas Gallery Hosts Reunion Show in Park Rapids

Betsy Melin — Aug. 13 2021

The Blank Canvas Gallery in Park Rapids was always about creating a community for artists and letting them share their work together. This weekend, the group is holding a reunion show that combines the work of many of the co-op’s original members with those of current Park Rapids creatives.

The reunion show will continue this Saturday, August 14 from 11 AM to 5 PM and this Sunday, August 15 from 11 AM until 2 PM.

By — Betsy Melin

