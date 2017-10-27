In Focus: Bemidji State University Choir Celebrates 80 Years

The sweet sounds of angelic voices echo inside the walls of Bemidji’s Evangelical Covenant Church.

“I think if you find the beauty in the music, you find the beauty in the people making the music and listening to the music, that knows no age,” said former Bemidji State University Choir Director Dr. Paul Brandvik.

The special reunion concert marks Bemidji State University’s (BSU) 80th anniversary of its choral music program. The show brought out BSU’s top notch choir performers and the community.

“I think it’s been a pleasure to see that still now how the community opens its arms very wide for us as a university and then as an ensemble,” said BSU Assistant Professor of Music Dr. Dwight Jilek.

The Director of the Bemidji Alumni Choir Mark Carlson says many people have jobs during the day but still made time to practice to be a part of the occasion. Carlson says the show represents the power of music.

“The music is what feeds our soul and what this 80th reunion means is to see this legacy building and continuing that gave older people like me such pleasure in life, throughout all of life,” said Carlson.

Clare Bayer is a 1973 BSU graduate and remembers the fun she had as member of the choir. She says having so many people come for the special show says a lot about BSU.

“Practice, I think was at noon everyday of the week,” said Bayer. “I remember practice rooms.”

“I think it says about the program that it’s vital, it is alive and well and ongoing,” said Bayer.

The performance also bridges a generation gap between former BSU choir alumni and the current members. A total of 130 alumni and current college students participated.

I’ve been meeting some of the alumni members and it’s amazing to see that no matter what you are that music is the same and what it does for people,” said BSU Choir Member Patrick Lynch.

The highlight of the show was when Dr. Paul Brandvik took the stage to conduct a piece during the concert. You can call him a legend because he spent 31 years as BSU’s choir music director.

“To see these singers who are really the last of the true believers, they really believe in what they’re doing,” said Brandvik. “They’re moved by the words and the messages of the music, so it’s just great.”

The BSU choir will go on an international tour that will take them to the Baltic States in the spring.