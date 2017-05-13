DONATE

In Focus: Bemidji Chorale’s Spring Concert Has Something For Everyone

Mal Meyer
May. 12 2017
If you’re planning on spending Mother’s Day in the Bemidji area, you might want to take that special woman in your life to the Bemidji Chorale’s spring concert.

Since 1979, the Bemidji Chorale has been gone through a gamut of chances. Over seeing it all is one of the original singers and now conductor, Patricia Mason.

This year, the chorale is switching it up even further – with a little bit of something for everyone in the line up.

It’s been a frenzied couple of weeks as they finished up one performance and moved on to the next.

Further restricting their practices is everyone’s schedules; it’s not an easy feat to get the doctors, lawyers, teachers, retirees and more all together at once.

But for Lori Roed who joined the chorale this year, it was worth it to make time for it. After years of singing in college at Bemidji State University, she wanted to continue pursuing music in some form or another.

Road hopes people will come see her perform “Only In Sleep,” one of her favorites in the show.

The Chorale will kick off the free concert at 7:30 PM at the Beaux Arts Ballroom on the BSU campus.

