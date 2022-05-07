Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Bemidji Chorale to Close Season with Mother’s Day Concert

Mary BalstadMay. 6 2022

After two years, the Bemidji Chorale is bringing back their Mother’s Day concert this coming Sunday. Featuring songs from around the world, the choir is celebrating the people who raised us.

The Bemidji Chorale is back. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group had to cancel events as many of their elderly or immunocompromised members could be put at risk. However, this year the choir returned and will be closing out their concert season with their annual Mother’s Day event.

The concert will open with a tribute to war-torn Ukraine, showing the solidarity the members of the choir hold for the citizens of the country. Young and old voices come together year-round to bring music to the Bemidji community, and the group will finish by celebrating motherhood.

The concert will take place Sunday, May 8th in the Beaux Arts Ballroom at Bemidji State University and will start at 3 PM. Masks are highly requested for all audience members to wear.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Finalizing Plans on Using ARPA Relief Funds

Backroads: Rachael Ianiro

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Easy Baked Eggs for Mother’s Day

In Business: Brainerd Floral Preparing for Prom and Mother’s Day

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.