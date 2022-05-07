In Focus: Bemidji Chorale to Close Season with Mother’s Day Concert

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After two years, the Bemidji Chorale is bringing back their Mother’s Day concert this coming Sunday. Featuring songs from around the world, the choir is celebrating the people who raised us.

The Bemidji Chorale is back. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group had to cancel events as many of their elderly or immunocompromised members could be put at risk. However, this year the choir returned and will be closing out their concert season with their annual Mother’s Day event.

The concert will open with a tribute to war-torn Ukraine, showing the solidarity the members of the choir hold for the citizens of the country. Young and old voices come together year-round to bring music to the Bemidji community, and the group will finish by celebrating motherhood.

The concert will take place Sunday, May 8th in the Beaux Arts Ballroom at Bemidji State University and will start at 3 PM. Masks are highly requested for all audience members to wear.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today