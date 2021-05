Click to print (Opens in new window)

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the annual Breezy Point Aviation Days is back. A car show, a sense of community, food, and (of course) planes will all be on display tomorrow.

The event begins at 10 AM on Saturday, May 1 and goes until 3 PM.

