In Focus: Auditioning for a Bemidji Community Theater Show

Lakeland News — Feb. 16 2024

Earlier this week, the Bemidji Community Theater held auditions for “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” which will premiere later this spring. We got an inside look into the audition process that goes into putting on a theater production and what it feels like for the actors and actresses hoping to get a part.

“The Sweet Delilah Swim Club” will premiere at the Bemidji Community Theater on May 10. Additional shows will run on May 11-12 and 16-19. More information on the Bemidji Community Theater’s show’s can be found on their website.

