In Focus: Art Exhibit Brings Out The Kid In All Of Us

Mal Meyer
Apr. 7 2017
The latest exhibit by the Crossing Arts Alliance is displaying work by some of the Brainerd area’s youngest artists.

The annual ‘Young At Art’ exhibit features work by students from kindergarten all the way through 12th grade, from schools in Brainerd, Pequot Lakes and Crosby-Ironton. The teachers at each school were able to pick out the art to be featured.

The pieces are picked out almost like how any other artist would have theirs chosen. Laurie Wig picked 10 students from her fifth grade class to have their work in the exhibit.

The young artists were bold in their decision processes, using inspiration from Monet, Van Gogh, and of course, themselves.

For many this was the first time their work had ever been featured in such a way.

And they couldn’t believe that so many people were here to see their art.

This was a particularly proud day for first grader Mila Harrison, as art class is her favorite part of the day. Her grandma was also excited because she used to work for the Crossing Arts Alliance.

The organization has chosen the top art project from each grade to be professionally framed and put on display for one year at the local YMCA. Ellie Hoffman’s was selected – possibly in part due to her creative process.

‘Young At Art’ will be open and free for the public from through April 28th. More information about the exhibit and the organization’s other events can be found on its website.

