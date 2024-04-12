Apr 13, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

In Focus: Air Force Band Flies into Bemidji on Concert Tour

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Business

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Visits Bemidji

Community

Lake Shore City Clerk Patti McDonald Retires After 22 Years of Service

Community

National Library Week Shows How Local Libraries Matter to the Community

Community

Golden Apple: Bemidji Celebrates Week of the Young Child