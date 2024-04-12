Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Apr 13, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
In Focus: Air Force Band Flies into Bemidji on Concert Tour
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Business
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Visits Bemidji
Community
Lake Shore City Clerk Patti McDonald Retires After 22 Years of Service
Community
National Library Week Shows How Local Libraries Matter to the Community
Community
Golden Apple: Bemidji Celebrates Week of the Young Child
Scroll To Top