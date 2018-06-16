Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

In Focus: 19th Bemidji Sculpture Walk Goes To The Dogs

Shirelle Moore
Jun. 15 2018
Leave a Comment

If you take a stroll around downtown Bemidji, you’ll see the streets coming to life thanks to a few new stone additions. There are officially 20 new sculptures on display right now, thanks to the 19th annual Sculpture Walk.

“Two of the founders are still very active with it are Kate Belleveau and Al Belleveau. They had visited Grand Junction and saw the sculpture walk going on there, and it just really inspired them to try to do something to really bring more of a focus to downtown Bemidji,” says Marcia BMarthaler, the president and chair of the Bemidji Sculpture Walk.

Each sculpture has a story, so it’s worth a stop if you see something that catches your eye. This year’s artists come from places like South Korea, Colorado, Ireland, and of, course Minnesota.

It wouldn’t be a sculpture walk without a theme, and this one will be sure to have all the pup lovers wagging their tails.

“With the prototype series that we did this year, which was dogs, we did something a little different in that we have 12 different breeds of dogs and 12 different sizes,” says BMarthaler.

All you need is a map, some sunshine and a good sense of direction to enjoy the Bemidji Sculpture Walk. You can find the dogs hanging out on street corners or even in shop windows.

If you want to see all the dogs along with other sculptures on the walk, the best thing to do is to schedule a free tour. They’ll be held every Sunday through August.

“The tours not only talk about some of all the different sculptures downtown, it includes information on maybe 20 of the sculptures but it also incorporates some of the historic aspects of downtown Bemidji,” says BMarthaler.

Tour dates are the first and third Sundays from Memorial Day to Labor Day at 11 am and 1 pm. They start at the Bemidji Visitor Center, next to Paul and Babe. They last about an hour.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Couple Arrested, Charged For Meth Sales

Bemidji Chief Theater Presents: Ring Of Fire

Senator Tina Smith’s Staff Visit Bemidji To Discuss Farm Bill

Paddles Up! The Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Jovanna said

To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More

Latest Story

Child Injured In Vehicle Vs. Cow Accident

An eleven-year-old boy was hurt Friday morning when the truck he was riding in collided with a cow. According to the Minnesota State Patrol,
Posted on Jun. 15 2018

Latest Stories

Child Injured In Vehicle Vs. Cow Accident

Posted on Jun. 15 2018

Grocery Delivery Service Arrives in Brainerd

Posted on Jun. 15 2018

Grand Rapids Baseball Falls Against Top-Seeded Mahtomedi

Posted on Jun. 15 2018

Enbridge In Bemidji Breaks Ground On Solar Project

Posted on Jun. 14 2018

Bemidji Celebrates Flag Day

Posted on Jun. 14 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.