Lakeland PBS

In-Custody Death at Red Lake Detention Center Under Investigation

Lakeland News — Jun. 23 2023

Dwan White Owl (Credit: GoFundMe campaign page)

The Red Lake Police Department says it’s investigating an in-custody death at the Red Lake Detention Center.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, the death happened on June 12, and that further details will be shared once the investigation is complete.

Native News Online reports that 42-year-old Dwan White Owl is the person who died. White Owl’s daughter, Danitra Warpaint, told Native News Online that she and her mother were arrested at Red Lake’s Seven Clans Casino in Thief River Falls on Friday, June 9.

Warpaint says she and White Owl were placed in the same cell and that White Owl was complaining of having cold sweats, migraines, chest and stomach pains, and was vomiting. Warpaint said White Owl was eventually taken to the Red Lake hospital but was discharged and returned to the detention center, where she later died.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family. On that page, it says the family is looking to hire an attorney and is “asking for justice for the inhumane treatment she received while in the care of the Red Lake Tribal Jail.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Law Enforcement, Casino Administration Execute Drug Bust at Thief River Falls Seven Clans Casino

Two Charged with Felony Neglect After Death of Child on Red Lake Reservation

Beltrami Co. Residents Urge Board to Reconsider New Jail Site at Public Input Session

Twin Cities Man Charged with 2nd-Degree Murder for Deer River Death

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.