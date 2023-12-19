In Business: Wing Wellness Medical Spa in Brainerd Offering North Woods R&R

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Wing Wellness Medical Spa offers locals of the Brainerd Lakes area a way to escape everyday stressors and enjoy some much-needed R&R in a cozy, country setting.

Wing Wellness Medical Spa was started in 2022 by Sheila Wing. The building itself has a rich history – it was a schoolhouse that Wing’s mother-in-law attended and eventually lived in with her husband. After they passed away, Sheila and her husband were looking for a way to put the building to use.

The spa offers laser treatments, injectables, facials, yoga classes, and a wide array of massages. Most of the services are intended to help the client unwind.

Having their customers “feel like a dream” is the core value at Wing Wellness. A spa day can certainly feel dreamy, and getting that day is something the team at Wing Wellness feels everyone has earned.

