In Business: The Light Depot in Baxter Selling More Than Just Lighting

Sammy HolladayDec. 12 2023

The Light Depot has been serving the Brainerd Lakes area since 1978. They offer homes and businesses much more than just lighting.

In addition to indoor and outdoor lighting, they offer furniture, both indoor and outdoor, women’s fashion, bedding, and holiday decorations. This product diversity and offering the latest and highest quality products is something president Rick Mileski believes is essential for a small business. Another unique offering in the Light Depot is its selection of art.

A business would cease to exist if there were no customers, which is why treating them with respect is another key to success. Anyone can start a business, but to stay in business, the employees must feel comfortable to provide the best help. And it helps when you have a boss who genuinely cares about you and is even willing to give you food off his plate.

Being in business for 45 years teaches you a few things, and here at the Light Depot, it seems they have three keys to success: staying ahead of the trends, treating the customers with respect, and treating employees like family.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Sammy Holladay

