In Business: The Coffee District in Bemidji Provides a Homey Feeling for Patrons

Breanna Vinkemeier — Nov. 7 2023

Ever since opening under a new name and new management last year, The Coffee District located in Bemidji has been a place to warm up and grab a cup of coffee. And as temperatures begin to cool down, the space gives patrons a place to call home.

The Coffee District is located just south of downtown along Bemidji Avenue. It’s a place where locals and visitors have been able to grab a cup of “pick me up” for the last year, with a variety of hot and cold beverages for sale.

But it’s not just the coffee, as the shop also arrives to be a cozy place where people can gather to work or chat. Adding the homey feel to the Coffee District is something owner Madi Stone has had pictured from the beginning.

Both customers and employees have experienced the warmth of not only the coffee, but of the welcoming environment of this place.

The Coffee District is open seven days a week 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

