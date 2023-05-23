Lakeland PBS

In Business: Sun and Fun Reopens in Hackensack Under New Ownership

Hanky HazeltonMay. 23 2023

Sun and Fun in downtown Hackensack was shut down for some time, but with renovations and help from its new owners, the business was brought back to take guests down memory lane.

To keep the building’s history alive, owners Brian and Jana Hinchley decided to keep the original brick and bar stools that were at the front of the ice cream shop that started in 1946, which left behind some stories and a lot of memories for visitors over the years.

Sun and Fun Is known for its ice cream but has now expanded to offer candy and a healthy grab-and-go fridge section with fresh fruit, yogurts, and hummus, among other items. They also have one area set up for family games and a boutique with men’s and women’s clothing.

The Hinchleys have said the location is part of the community and that it’s an honor for them to have those guests come back – along with their smiles.

By — Hanky Hazelton

